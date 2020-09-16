https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/happening-president-trump-passes-joe-biden-national-rasmussen-survey-first-time-approval-rating-soars-52/

President Donald Trump passed Joe Biden on Wednesday in the national Rasmussen polling.

This is the fires time President Trump has topped Sleepy Joe.

Trump scored 47 percent with likely voters.

Sleepy Joe deopped to 46 percent with likely voters.

President Trump also scored 22 percent with black voters.

And… President Trump’s approval rating is up to 52% today.

