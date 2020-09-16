https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/jill-biden-hits-campaign-trail-new-hampshire-feeble-biden-stays-put-delaware-video/

Is Jill Biden running for president?

Joe Biden’s wife Jill hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Wednesday as feeble Joe stayed put in Delaware.

Old Joe must be exhausted from traveling to Florida yesterday to pander to the Latino community.

77-year-old Joe Biden will be briefed by public health experts in Wilmington, Delaware, “on developing and equitably distributing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” his campaign said.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks afterwards.

Meanwhile Jill Biden is outside in the sun speaking on her feeble husband’s behalf.

Jill Biden hosted a joint roundtable event to discuss healthcare with Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff.

According to Jill Biden’s press secretary, Jill will be in hitting the campaign trail in New Hampshire all day, with stops in Bedford, Manchester and Dover.

Jill Biden waved to a Biden car parade…there was only a handful of cars.

