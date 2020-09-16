https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/jill-biden-hits-campaign-trail-new-hampshire-feeble-biden-stays-put-delaware-video/

Is Jill Biden running for president?

Joe Biden’s wife Jill hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Wednesday as feeble Joe stayed put in Delaware.

Old Joe must be exhausted from traveling to Florida yesterday to pander to the Latino community.

77-year-old Joe Biden will be briefed by public health experts in Wilmington, Delaware, “on developing and equitably distributing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” his campaign said.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Milwaukee Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing a Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Surrounding His Home (VIDEO)

Biden is expected to deliver remarks afterwards.

Meanwhile Jill Biden is outside in the sun speaking on her feeble husband’s behalf.

Jill Biden hosted a joint roundtable event to discuss healthcare with Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff.

.@DrBiden “there has never been a more important time to defend the progress made under the ACA” for the millions with pre-existing conditions and for the millions who need health care coverage during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/7GLB8PJj79 — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) September 16, 2020

According to Jill Biden’s press secretary, Jill will be in hitting the campaign trail in New Hampshire all day, with stops in Bedford, Manchester and Dover.

Happening NOW in New Hampshire! @DrBiden and @DouglasEmhoff’s FIRST joint (in-person) campaign trip of the 2020 general election! Bedford -> Manchester -> Dover. pic.twitter.com/DrmY7pDj02 — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) September 16, 2020

Jill Biden waved to a Biden car parade…there was only a handful of cars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

