Jim Carrey, a noted antagonist of President Donald Trump, has signed on to play Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live” this fall, producer Lorne Michaels told New York magazine.

“You’ll see the same people: I mean, Maya Rudolph is coming back, and Alec [Baldwin] will be back, and Jim Carrey is going to do Biden,” Michaels told the magazine.

Michael said Carrey expressed an interest in the role of Biden in sketches, which had been shared by Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis, and John Mulaney.

“There was some interest on his part, and then we responded, obviously, positively, but it came down to discussions about what the take was,” Michaels said. “He will give the part energy and strength, and [Michael laughs] hopefully it’s funny.”

Carrey’s Hollwood career has been long and storied, but he has spent most of his recent years ripping people with cartoon artwork, which some have viewed as more disturbing than funny.

Trump has been particularly critical of ‘SNL’ in recent years, calling it “unfunny.” The NBC comedy show has been particularly active and critical of the president. It has been more favorable to Democrats and will have full fall slate to share election fodder with five consecutive shows in the waning weeks of the presidential election cycle: Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31.

“I made the decision early on, or at least about a month ago, that we would do something we hadn’t done before, which was five shows in a row,” Michaels told New York magazine. “Because there are four debates, and then it’s Halloween, and that’s the weekend before the election.

“And sadly, if the election gets extended, then we’ll be doing six or seven shows in a row.”

Former White House press secretaries Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer noted on Newsmax TV‘s “Spicer & Co.” how “SNL” has fallen short on comedic value and going down the path of being “mean.”

