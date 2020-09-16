https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/jim-carrey-play-joe-biden-upcoming-season-snl?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jim Carrey will step into the role of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the forthcoming 46th season of “Saturday Night Live.”

The live, sketch-comedy show returns for a 46th season on Oct. 3 – one month before Election Day in November.

NBC announced the news Wednesday, in addition to naming three new featured performers who will be added to the show’s rotation.

Other actors who have played Biden include Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney and former cast member Jason Sudeikis.

Carrey has hosted the late-night show several time during his career and rose to fame originally on Fox’s sketch show “In Living Color.”

The TV show will return to its home at 30 Rockefeller Center, in New York City, to a “limited in-studio audience.” In March, the show shut down due to the pandemic and concluded its 45th season with several episodes produced and recorded remotely.

Carrey will join Alec Baldwin, who has played President Trump for the past several years and will continue doing so through the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

