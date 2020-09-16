https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/16/joe-after-dark-plugs-plays-despacito/
RUSH: Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, we gotta Biden and his appearance in Kissimmee, Florida. Whoever is allowing this to happen… they’re gonna pay a price for it. And I’m more convinced than ever that there is somebody pulling strings behind the scenes that’s actually gonna end up running this country. And it’s not Kamala Harris. And, yeah, I’ve got all the awareness of the Harris-Biden administration. These people are out there doing this on purpose, folks, they’re sending a signal to their voters. I’m gonna explain all of this as the program unfolds.
Biden came out yesterday. He was two hours late. And he came out and played some song on his phone for 45 seconds. I’ve got the lyrics of the song, and it is flat-out weird what this guy was playing.
I mean, the name of the song is Despacito. “I want to breathe your neck slowly. Let me tell you things in your ears so that you remember when you’re not with me.”
This is the guy that loves to run his hands through women’s hair. He loves to smell women’s hair and he comes out playing a song with that lyric. “I want to breathe your neck slowly. Let me tell you things in your ears so that you remember when you’re not with me.”