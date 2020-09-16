http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hlVAJtfP_XA/

“We sat back and watched Nick Cannon get canceled and we go to play ball in a bubble with black lives matter on our backs … brothers let’s stand together for real,” he continued. “There is no NBA or music industry without black people … fair contracts matter … ownership matters.”

The 43-year-old even filmed himself urinating on his Grammy Award.

West’s campaign immediately received support from the likes of English singer-songwriter Boy George, who lashed out at Universal Music, “No record company should own an artist’s music for life and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning super producer Hit-Boy admitted that although he has had beef with Kanye West, he agreed with him that “slave deals are still very real [and] rampant in 2020.”

Questions over artistic rights and ownership have received attention from Congress and President. In 2018, President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act into law, which is intended to update and “close loopholes” in music copyright laws for the digital era. “They were treated very unfairly,” Trump said at the time. “They’re not going to be treated unfairly anymore.”

