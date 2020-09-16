https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/kanye-west-locked-twitter-posting-journalists-phone-number/

Rapper, singer and songwriter Kanye West was locked out of his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods. #FreeKanye — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 17, 2020

Twitter said West violated its terms of service after he tweeted a phone number of a Forbes Magazine editor.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa use Twitter to organize riots with no fear of reprisal, but the tech giant always pounces on Trump supporters.

Via NBC News:

The tweet was no longer available about an hour after West sent it from his verified Twitter account early Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if Twitter removed the tweet, or if West deleted it at Twitter’s request, but the tweet was replaced by a note saying it had violated the Twitter rules. In the tweet, West had urged his fans to call the editor of Forbes magazine, and he included a screenshot of a phone number he said belonged to the editor. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the tweet was in violation of the rule but did not elaborate.

Kanye West announced in July he is running for President of the United States.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION” – Kanye West tweeted.

