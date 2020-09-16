https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/516658-kanye-west-reportedly-asked-campaign-staff-to-avoid-fornicating

Kanye WestKanye Omari WestKim Kardashian West joins campaign calling for Facebook to take action against hate speech Wisconsin’s top court keeps Green Party off ballot, allows absentee balloting to resume Wisconsin Supreme Court pauses absentee balloting amid dispute over third-party candidates MORE reportedly requested that staffers working on his long-shot presidential bid abstain from sex outside marriage.

The 43-year-old rapper — who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West Kimberly (Kim) Noel Kardashian WestHillicon Valley: TikTok, Oracle seek Trump’s approval as clock winds down | Hackers arrested for allegedly defacing U.S. websites after death of Iranian general | 400K people register to vote on Snapchat Kim Kardashian West joins campaign calling for Facebook to take action against hate speech Kim Kardashian announces end to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ MORE — asked that campaign aides “refrain from ‘fornicating’ outside of marriage,” according to a Wednesday New York Times report.

In a series of text and phone exchanges with a Times reporter published by the paper, the performer, who has said he has bipolar disorder, offered scant details on his White House bid, which he first announced in July.

While opposed to abortion, West said he didn’t want to ban it.

“You can’t do that,” West said. “I don’t want to ban or stop or point fingers at anything.” He said that he would instead promote “stipends for families that need support, creating orphanages that are really high-level desirable for people to go to, and the redesign of communities and cities in general to be supporting of families.”

Running under the Birthday Party, West has failed to make the ballot in several states, including Ohio, Montana, West Virginia and Wisconsin. So far, he has been given ballot access in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee, Utah and Mississippi.

The entertainer has been a vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t think he could’ve done more to stop virus spread Conservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Trump defends claim coronavirus will disappear, citing ‘herd mentality’ MORE‘s and famously visited the Oval Office in 2018. In an interview last month, West said he was “not denying” that his campaign is seeking to hurt the candidacy of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Biden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden campaign manager touts ‘multiple pathways’ to victory MORE.

Asked by the Times the purpose of his presidential campaign, West replied, “Do you have children?”

A reporter answered, “One of them has many of your albums on vinyl and plays them very loud.”

West then responded, “Lovely.”

