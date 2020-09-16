https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/kanye-west-urinates-grammy-award-calling-music-industry/

(THE JASMINE BRAND) – Kanye West still has more to say about the music industry.

The rapper, who has won 21 Grammy Awards throughout his career, shared a video where he peed on a Grammy Award in the toilet via Twitter Wednesday (Sept. 16th). He added the caption: “Trust me … I won’t stop.”

Kanye West’s stance comes after he called out Sony and Universal, and compared the music industry and professional sports worlds to slavery Tuesday (Sept. 15th).

He continued his messages on Wednesday (Sept. 16th) with another series of tweets and wrote: “We’ve gotten comfortable with not having what we deserve … they allow us to have a little money from touring get some gold chains some alcohol some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos … but we don’t own our masters.”

