https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/left-leaning-group-received-250-million-mark-zuckerberg-sued-election-interference-wi/

100 Percent Fed Up – The WVA – Wisconsin Voters Alliance has filed a complaint against a “left-leaning group” funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who have donated a whopping quarter of billion dollars to the group that claims “Elections place too many burdens on voters.”

The group doesn’t appear to be worried about all voters, however, as it appears they’re taking a rather strategic approach to their funding.

The left-leaning group that received $250 million from the Facebook CEO, makes the incredible claim on their website that “Elections place too many burdens on voters.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Milwaukee Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing a Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Surrounding His Home (VIDEO)

If the Center For Civic Design was serious about their statement, why aren’t they hiring buses in areas that are solid Trump country, like in northern MI, where people may have to drive 20 or more miles to get to their local polling places? What about their “burden?” Or are some burdens more important than others?

The complaint filed with the WI Election Commission points out that the Zuckerberg funded group is only spending in the five critical cities in Wisconsin where Hillary Clinton picked up 82% of the vote in 2016: Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, and Racine—all Democratic strongholds.

So far, the group has spent an incredible $6.3 million in the critical swing state of Wisconsin with 10 electoral votes.

Here is a portion of their complaint: The CTCL’s sizable grants are providing funding to make polling equipment and resources conveniently available in particular Wisconsin cities that all have one glaring commonality – their overwhelming support of Hillary Clinton in 2016. $2,572,839 of the CTCL gift is to be spent through the city clerks and election officials to influence voter turnout in democrat strongholds. The cities have accepted the CTCL moneys without coordination with the state legislature to ensure statewide uniformity in inducing people to vote. The CTCL moneys, accepted by the cities, is targeted to urban electors to the exclusion of surburban electors and rural electors. The City of Green Bay its city clerk and election officials are using the CTCL moneys to illegally induce its urban electors to vote in the November 3, 2020 election as follows: “Green Bay: The City would like to employ bilingual LTE “voter navigators” to help residents properly upload valid photo ID, complete their ballots and comply with certification requirements, and offer witness signatures. These voter navigators can assist voters prior to the elections and then also be trained and utilized as election inspectors. The City would like to add secure (security cameras $15,000) ballot drop-boxes. The City needs 45 additional staff to process absentee ballot requests before the election, to open and verify envelopes on Election Day, and insert them into the tabulators. They would like to staff these early voting sites with election inspectors who are bilingual and would like to increase the salary rate for these bilingual election inspectors to assist with recruitment and retention, as well as in recognition of their important role at these sites. The City would like to increase poll worker salaries by 50%. All poll workers will be trained through the Wisconsin Elections Commission website and the City’s own training manual. Would like to reach voters and potential voters through a multi-prong strategy utilizing “every door direct mail,” targeted mail, geo-fencing, billboards, radio, television, and streaming-service PSAs, digital advertising, and automated calls and texts. The City would also like to ensure that these efforts can be done in English, Spanish, Hmong, and Somali, since roughly 11% of households in the Green Bay area speak a language other than English. The City would also like to directly mail to residents who are believed to be eligible but not registered voters, approximately 20,000 residents. It would require both considerable staff time to construct that list of residents and directly mail a professionally-designed piece (in multiple languages) to those voters. To assist new voters, the City would also like resources to help residents obtain required documents (i.e. birth certificates) which are needed to get a valid state ID needed for voting. These grant funds would be distributed in partnership with key community organizations including churches, educational institutions, and organizations serving African immigrants, LatinX residents, and African Americans. The CTCL recently provided a $10 million grant to the City of Philadelphia for the purpose of “ensuring a safe election process this November. Much of the grant money is targeted to ease voting in one of the most democrat jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, a state President Trump won by only 0.72%, or 44,292 votes in 2016. 33. The group is also working to affect the outcome of the election in the critical swing state of Michigan where President Trump won by just over 10,000 votes in 2016. Over 50,000 absentee ballots were rejected in the Democrat stronghold of Wayne County, MI. in 2016. Although it’s not clear how much money Michigan received from the group, Axios reports – Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) praised the efforts of the left-leaning group, saying: “This grant will be of tremendous assistance as we work to get the word out to voters.” According to WZZM13– CTCL has also given $6 million to Fulton County, which includes Atlanta. The CTCL declined to disclose its other donors for the year or itemize all its contributions to local offices.

Key funders for CTCL include Google, Facebook, the Center for Civic Design, the Center for Democracy and Technology, Rock the Vote, Democracy Fund, The Voting Information Project, and the Knight Foundation.

Keeping voters fearful of leaving their homes over contracting COVID, has been key to pushing the bogus narrative that mail-in voting is the only solution. The Democrats and their allies in the media have done a masterful job of pushing the false narrative that Americans should remain under their beds until after the election.

Facebook has been doing its part to control the narrative on COVID. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made no secret of his desire to be the arbiter of “truth” when it comes to what billions of Facebook users should believe when or not believe about COVID. Facebook’s allowed third-party fact-checkers to unfairly suppress the voices of opposition to COVID- related lockdowns across its platform. The reach of our 100 Percent Fed Up Facebook page, with 1.7 million followers, has been reduced by over 80%, following two fact-check violations, both of them were related to positive news on the COVID front, that might make readers less fearful about COVID and could potentially make them more likely to vote in person. Both “fact check” violations were issued against our popular conservative Facebook page by Science Feedback, a leftist activist group funded by far-left activists and hired by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook to be the arbiter of “truth” on his platform.

A top Democratic operative says voter fraud, especially with mail-in ballots, is no myth. And he knows this because he’s been doing it, on a grand scale, for decades. New York Post – Mail-in ballots have become the latest flashpoint in the 2020 elections. While President Trump and the GOP warn of widespread manipulation of the absentee vote that will swell with COVID polling restrictions, many Democrats and their media allies have dismissed such concerns as unfounded. But the political insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution, said fraud is more the rule than the exception. His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State. Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records The Post reviewed. “An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” the tipster said. “It could be enough to flip states.” The whisteblower — whose identity, rap sheet and long history working as a consultant to various campaigns were confirmed by The Post — says he not only changed ballots himself over the years, but led teams of fraudsters and mentored at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — a critical 2020 swing state. “There is no race in New Jersey — from city council to United States Senate — that we haven’t worked on,” the tipster said. “I worked on a fire commissioner’s race in Burlington County. The smaller the race, the easier it is to do.” A Bernie Sanders die-hard with no horse in the presidential race, he said he felt compelled to come forward in the hope that states would act now to fix the glaring security problems present in mail-in ballots. “This is a real thing,” he said. “And there is going to be a f–king war coming November 3rd over this stuff … If they knew how the sausage was made, they could fix it.”

To that end, Ballotpedia reveals that Zuckerberg and his wife have plans to donate a total of $300 million for state and local elections: In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said, “Priscilla and I are personally supporting [these] two non-partisan organizations that are working to make sure every voter’s voice can be heard this November.” He added, “This is in addition to the work that Facebook is doing to run the largest voting registration campaign in American history — with a goal of helping more than 4 million people register to vote and providing authoritative information about topics like how to vote by mail in each state.”

Robert Reich , U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton (D), said, “Mark Zuckerberg has raked in $40,800,000,000 since the pandemic began. That’s 136 times the $300 million donation he hopes will distract us from all the ways he’s allowed fascism and misinformation to erode our democracy.”

, U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton (D), said, “Mark Zuckerberg has raked in $40,800,000,000 since the pandemic began. That’s 136 times the $300 million donation he hopes will distract us from all the ways he’s allowed fascism and misinformation to erode our democracy.” Scott Walter, president of the Capital Research Center, said that CTCL staffers are former Democratic Party operatives whose goal is to improve Democrats’ electoral prospects: “Can you imagine if the Charles Koch Foundation were to become involved with election officials? It would be front page news in The New York Times.”

Breitbart News – Phill Kline, Director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, representing the Wisconsin Voters Alliance (WVA), commented: “This initiative by CTCL is clearly designed to provide a boost in registered voters, limited only to traditional leftist strongholds, in a critical swing state that is likely to determine the outcome of the presidential election on November 3, 2020,” Kline said. “Allowing private monies to control state spending on voter turnout is an invitation to the state to engage in partisan politics in the operation of elections that represents a present danger that favors one class of voters at the expense of others – clearly picking winners and losers in a critical swing state that may determine the outcome of the presidential election this year,” he concluded.

Cumulatively, CTCL has thus far granted $16.3 million to the five cities in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which cast over 82% of their over one million combined total votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016. President Trump won Wisconsin by 22,748 votes and Pennsylvania by 44,292 votes that year. In Wisconsin, CTCL has granted a total of $6.3 million in municipal funding from private sources to the Cities of Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, and Racine. The grants were issued directly to the cities and not the Wisconsin Board of Elections, which is responsible for managing elections throughout the state. A plurality of the funds — about 40% — went to support both vote-by-mail and early voting efforts. Around $1 million dollars went to “voter outreach and education efforts.”

The complaint can be read in its entirety here.

If the actions by CTCL that are funded by Facebook’s CEO and by Google, the world’s largest search engine, should be of concern to every American, regardless of your political affiliation. Billionaires in America should never have the ability to swing our elections. When we give up the ability to have free and fair elections in America, we also give up our ability to be a free nation, governed by the people and for the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

