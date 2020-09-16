https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/civil-war-in-america-2020

We’re being set up for a civil war. The Left is grooming us for an Eastern European-style revolution this election, and they’re not even trying to hide it any more. The playbook for Mainstreet USA is the exact same that has been used in places like Ukraine, initiated by the same people in order to completely upend the American system.

On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn Beck takes us through a tale of three chalkboards that will connect the dots: the Obama admin in Ukraine, the State Department’s relationship with George Soros, Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, the Great Reset, public school indoctrination, mail-in voting. It all points to something dangerous happening in November if we don’t act now.

