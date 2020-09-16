http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wnTHydB5mU4/

Arte Moreno, the owner of the Los Angeles Angels, told a gathering of Latino voters that it is “very necessary to vote for President Trump” in 2020.

Speaking to a Latinos for Trump event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, Moreno sought to rally Hispanic voters for the president, according to the Arizona Republic.

“We all know where we’ve been,” Moreno told the group. “It’s necessary to focus on today and the future, and it’s very necessary to vote for President Trump.”

The Vietnam veteran who parlayed his stake in Phoenix-based Outdoor Systems advertising in 1984 into an $8.3 billion stock sale in 1999, has been a big supporter of the Republican Party in general and Donald Trump in particular.

“According to Federal Election Committee records, Moreno donated $5,400 to the Trump campaign in 2017, USA Today reported. “Since Jan. 1, 2019, he and wife Carole have contributed an additional $43,600 to Republican candidates or causes – including matching $10,600 donations to a political action committee for Sen. Mitch McConnell in October.”

Moreno bought the Angels for $184 million in 2003, though it is currently valued at nearly $2 billion by Forbes.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

