Speaking at a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable in Phoenix, Arizona, Arte Moreno, the owner of MLB’s Los Angeles Angels and the first Mexican-American to own a major sports team in the United States, stated that all Latinos should get out and vote, adding, “It’s necessary to focus on today and the future, and it’s very necessary to vote for President Trump.”

President Trump, speaking at the roundtable, stated, “Hispanic Americans embody the American dream and they are great businesspeople. Hispanic Americans strengthen our nation beyond description, you protect our nation as brave members of the military and as members of law enforcement … you uplift the communities and promote our shared values of faith and family, community, hard work and patriotism,” as The Wall Street Journal noted.

“The crowd leapt to their feet to cheer his support of law enforcement and jubilantly chanted ‘four more years’ early in his remarks,” AZ Central reported.

Moreno is a native Arizonan, born in Tucson in 1946. His grandfather owned Tucson’s first Spanish-language newspaper. In 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam war. He was later hired by the billboard company Outdoor Systems, finally taking them public in 1996; he sold them to Infinity Broadcasting for $8 billion in 1998.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that Latino Democrats are worried about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Latino support, writing:

Top Latino Democrats are voicing growing concern about Joe Biden’s campaign, warning that lackluster efforts to win the support of their community could have devastating consequences in the November election. Recent polls showing President Trump’s inroads with Latinos have set off a fresh round of frustration and finger-pointing among Democrats, confirming problems some say have simmered for months.

Fernand Amandi, a Miami-based Democratic pollster, told the Journal, “What’s clear is the Trump campaign has taken the Hispanic vote more seriously and has out-hustled the Biden campaign. Democrats continue to stubbornly think you can parachute into Florida weeks or months before an election and still be able to contend with the permanent Republican campaign machinery.”

Meanwhile, Biden was ripped on Tuesday night for patronizing Latino voters by playing a Spanish sex song at a Latino event. As The Daily Wire reported:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was widely slammed on Tuesday night over an incident that was described as embarrassing and patronizing where he played a Spanish sex song in an apparent attempt to connect with Latino voters. The incident happened as Biden spoke to Latinos during an event to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month. Last week, Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), sparked backlash after she showed up unannounced to a Venezuelan restaurant in Florida in what was another apparent attempt to connect with Latinos in the state, where Biden is struggling. “I just have one thing to say,” Biden said as he looked down to figure out how to use his phone. “Hang on here.” Biden then played a “Despacito,” a top song from a few years ago, that means “slowly” in English. The song is sexually graphic in nature.

