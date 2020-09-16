https://babylonbee.com/news/man-describes-criminal-but-cant-use-offensive-language---better-cops-1-the-police-sketch/

Man Describes Criminal But Can’t Use Offensive Language – BETTER COPS #1 The Police Sketch

In the first episode of Better Cops, a man who has just been robbed tries to describe his assailant to a police sketch artist. But these cops are better than normal cops – they require no exclusionary language of any kind be used.

Like content like this? Let us know in the comments, share , and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.