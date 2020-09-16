https://babylonbee.com/news/man-describes-criminal-but-cant-use-offensive-language---better-cops-1-the-police-sketch/
Man Describes Criminal But Can’t Use Offensive Language – BETTER COPS #1 The Police Sketch
In the first episode of Better Cops, a man who has just been robbed tries to describe his assailant to a police sketch artist. But these cops are better than normal cops – they require no exclusionary language of any kind be used.
Like content like this? Let us know in the comments, share, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee
After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.
New Child Safety App Will Remind You Regularly That Bill Clinton Is Still Out There Somewhere
Husband’s Perfect Communication Causes Fight