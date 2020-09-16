https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/516719-mcenany-tells-cnn-reporter-to-come-work-at-the-white-house-for

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday would not divulge details of a health care plan President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t think he could’ve done more to stop virus spread Conservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Trump defends claim coronavirus will disappear, citing ‘herd mentality’ MORE has been promising for months, telling a reporter she should take a job in the White House to learn more about the proposal.

Administration officials faced questions a day after Trump said during an ABC News town hall that the vague health care plan he’s been promising will be rolled out dating back to last year is “all ready.” But three administration health officials have testified that they were not involved in crafting the plan, and McEnany would not specify who has worked on the proposal.

“Here at the White House, we have a wide array of people working on it. There have been elements of it that have already come out,” she said, citing executive orders this year on telemedicine and drug pricing. “There’s more that will be forthcoming.”

“Our domestic policy council and others are working on a health care plan,” she added.

When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed her for details on who was involved, McEnany said she was not going to provide more information.

“I’m not going to give you a readout of what our health care plan looks like and who’s working on it,” she said. “If you want to know, come work here at the White House.”

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany to reporter: “I’m not going to readout of what our healthcare plan looks like and who’s working on it. If you want to know, come work here at the White House.” pic.twitter.com/vpqri9K8JK — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2020

Trump has at various points throughout his presidency teased the release of a health care plan. He often speaks vaguely of a comprehensive plan, but no such policy has come to fruition.

The president told “Fox News Sunday” in mid-July that he would be signing a health care plan “within two weeks.” In August, he pushed the timeline to within a month. Still, no plan has emerged.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsCNBC’s Cramer calls Pelosi ‘crazy Nancy’ in live interview Pelosi digs in as pressure builds for COVID-19 deal Pelosi defends not speaking to Trump for almost a year MORE told reporters earlier Wednesday that the plan would be unveiled before Election Day but again did not offer details on the substance.

“I can tell you that that [Trump] right, that it is ready. We’ve been making a number of not only tweaks but modifications to that legislation,” he said.

