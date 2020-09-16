https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/milwaukee-felon-and-indicted-firebomber-of-police-station-is-leading-the-blm-targeting-doxxing-and-rioting-at-trump-supporters-homes/

The leader of the group of Milwaukee BLM militants doxing innocent Trump supporters. And rioting at their homes is a felon with thousands of dollars in outstanding fines. And who attempted to burn down a police station in 2016.

The Gateway Pundit covered a story yesterday in which BLM surrounded a man’s house. But he was prepared to defend his home his shotgun. He fired no shots and he was the only one arrested. A BLM member has been doxxing Trump supporters and they target them and protest them right in their homes.

Vaun L Mayes, a man who describes himself as “Milwaukee’s Malcolm X.” He has been posting memos that tell where Trump supporters live and hope they get lobbied.

These people need to be prosecuted for election interference. They are intimidating voters because of their choice of candidates. That’s illegal. Mayes has quite a rap sheet, but he never pays his fines:

From The Gateway Pundit.

Case 2009PA003084PJ from 2020-04-22 is a Paternity Case filed against MAYES.

Case 2018TR006716 from 2018-03-13 is FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a FINE of $204 which was due on 2018-04-30 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

Case 2018TR006715 from 2018-03-13 is OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT INSURANCE which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a FINE of $204 which was due on 2018-04-30 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

Case 2018TR006714 from 2018-03-13 is OPERATING WHILE SUSPENDED which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a FINE of $204 which was due on 2018-04-30 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

Case 2017FO001051 from 2017-08-11 is DRIVING CONF. TO DRIVERS & PKG LOTS which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a FINE of $631.77 which was due on 2018-02-10 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

Case 2011SC010081 from 2011-04-12 is a Small Claims Case from WISCONSIN ELECTRIC POWER which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a JUDGMENT of $713.44 and has NOT BEEN SATISFIED

Case 2010SC025871 from 2010-08-20 is a Small Claims/Eviction Case which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a JUDGMENT of $1,046.37 and has NOT BEEN SATISFIED

Case 2005CF002586 from 2005-05-08 is interesting – CRIMINAL CASE – DRIVE OR OPERATE VEHICLE WITHOUT CONSENT/PARTY TO A CRIME (FELONY) GUILTY/NO CONTEST, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER (MISD A) GUILTY/NO CONTEST, THEFT-MOVABLE PROPERTY <=$2500/PARTY TO A CRIME (DISMISSED)

SENTENCED TO 36 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT, PROBATION OF 3 YEARS and COURT ASSESSMENTS WHICH $712.78 was due on 2015-03-02 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

Per a review on Google of Van L. Mayes, there is a report from the DOJ that matches Mayes:

This site nor the author has verified this information from the Gateway Pundit. Mayes tried to firebomb a police station in 2016. When you look at his lengthy rap sheet, it would come as no surprise if it turns out he is a major player in Milwaukee and the riots there. Mayes is raising funds on PayPal to cover the costs of doing Trump supporters. He has been arrested at least ten times and he owes fines of a little over 3,700.

Mayes was “charged by a criminal complaint with attempted arson, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence…”

Although he bombed the police station in 2016, the case is very slowly working its way through the courts. That is outrageous. If he is guilty, he should already behind bars by now. But a guy guarding his property gets locked up just for protecting what he owns. That is a travesty. No one should ever go tom prison for protecting what he or she owns.

The Democratic riots of 2020 will go down in history as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

