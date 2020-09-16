https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/milwaukee-felon-indicted-firebomber-police-station-leading-blm-targeting-doxxing-rioting-trump-supporters-homes/

The leader of the group of Milwaukee BLM militants doxing innocent Trump supporters and rioting at their homes is a felon with thousands of dollars in outstanding fines who attempted to burn down a police station in 2016.

As we reported yesterday, on Tuesday evening, a Trump supporter was arrested for holding a shotgun by the window of his own home as it was surrounded by a mob of far-left lunatics — and it turns out it wasn’t this group’s first time showing up at the home of a random person to “protest” and intimidate.

On a Facebook page called “Justice Tour 2020,” Vaun L Mayes, a man who describes himself as “Milwaukee’s Malcolm X,” has been posting personal information on Trump supporters. The page is littered with people’s phone numbers, addresses, and calls for crowds to show up at their homes for “protest parties.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Milwaukee Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing a Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Surrounding His Home (VIDEO)

What we found out about Mayes is not surprising at all.

According to contributor Paul Blum, Mayes claims on his Facebook page to have gone to high school in the class of 2006:

Per a review of Wisconsin’s Circuit Court Online Access ( https://wcca.wicourts.gov/) there is no “MAYES VAUN” in Court records but there is a “VAN L MAYES Born 03-1987” which put his age in the range of his Facebook’s Entry of attending “Rufus King High School Class of 2006”.

Per a review on Google of Van L. Mayes, there is a report from the DOJ that matches Mayes:

In the DOJ report above, the 2nd Line states – VAN L. MAYES (a/k/a VAUN L MAYES). Also Note the charges in the Release: “charged by a criminal complaint with attempted arson, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence…”

This guy was arrested trying to firebomb a police station in 2016 during the Sherman Park riots.

According to Wisconsin Court Records, his full, complete Birth Name is VAN LEMONT MAYES and DOB 1987-03-01 and a search of “MAYES VAN L” in Wisconsin’s Circuit Court Online Access brings up 11 Cases:

The first 3 cases (all from 2020-06-05) are 3 Traffic Cases which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes FINES due on 2020-10-12 of $204, $10 and $153.60 (Total $367.60)

Case 2009PA003084PJ from 2020-04-22 is a Paternity Case filed against MAYES.

Case 2018TR006716 from 2018-03-13 is FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a FINE of $204 which was due on 2018-04-30 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

Case 2018TR006715 from 2018-03-13 is OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT INSURANCE which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a FINE of $204 which was due on 2018-04-30 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

Case 2018TR006714 from 2018-03-13 is OPERATING WHILE SUSPENDED which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a FINE of $204 which was due on 2018-04-30 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

Case 2017FO001051 from 2017-08-11 is DRIVING CONF. TO DRIVERS & PKG LOTS which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a FINE of $631.77 which was due on 2018-02-10 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

Case 2011SC010081 from 2011-04-12 is a Small Claims Case from WISCONSIN ELECTRIC POWER which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a JUDGMENT of $713.44 and has NOT BEEN SATISFIED

Case 2010SC025871 from 2010-08-20 is a Small Claims/Eviction Case which MAYES was found GUILTY and owes a JUDGMENT of $1,046.37 and has NOT BEEN SATISFIED

Case 2005CF002586 from 2005-05-08 is interesting – CRIMINAL CASE – DRIVE OR OPERATE VEHICLE WITHOUT CONSENT/PARTY TO A CRIME (FELONY) GUILTY/NO CONTEST, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER (MISD A) GUILTY/NO CONTEST, THEFT-MOVABLE PROPERTY <=$2500/PARTY TO A CRIME (DISMISSED)

SENTENCED TO 36 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT, PROBATION OF 3 YEARS and COURT ASSESSMENTS WHICH $712.78 was due on 2015-03-02 and is “AT COLLECTIONS”

So VAN LEMONT MAYES aka VAUN L MAYES Owes FINES and JUDGMENTS of $3,716.26 going back to 2005 (This is Not Including the 3 FINES of $367.60 which are due 2020-10-12.)

(And it appears that the ATTEMPTED ARSON OF MILWAUKEE POLICE STATION Case is still working it’s way through the courts.)

So a convicted felon is doxing innocent Trump supporters on Facebook and raising funds on PayPal to do so. This same man has been arrested more than 10 times and has outstanding fines in excess of $3,700. He also is allowed to roam free on the Internet and in the streets while those he claims are racists because they support President Trump are taken to jail for brandishing a gun on their own property when an indicted firebomber and his posse riot outside his home.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to both PayPal and Facebook to ask about the potential violations of their terms of service but to date, we have not heard back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

