(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Activists in Milwaukee, Wisconsin staged a protest at a neighbour’s home on Monday, alleging that he was racist. Police were called when the man could be seen holding a gun, and then he was arrested.

As the crowd watches, laughs, and sings “you about to go to jail,” an officer enters the man’s home and seconds later escorts him out in handcuffs. The crowd goes exuberantly wild with applause and cheers.

“You about the go to jail,” a voice calls out over a megaphone, while other activists scream “F*** you, Pete,” and “Don’t arrest me, arrest ‘Pistol Pete!'”

