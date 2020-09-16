https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/mitt-romney-slams-hunter-biden-burisma-probe-not-legitimate-role-government-used-effort-damage-political-opponents/

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Mitt Romney, AKA Pierre Delecto on Wednesday slammed the Hunter Biden, Burisma investigation as a ‘political exercise’

“It is not the legitimate role of government, for Congress or for taxpayer expense, to be used as an effort to damage political opponents,” Romney said blasting the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s probe into Hunter Biden’s dealings with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings.

This coming from a guy who voted in favor of the Ukraine impeachment coup against President Trump that was designed to protect Biden and Burisma!

Fox News reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Milwaukee Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing a Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Surrounding His Home (VIDEO)

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday slammed the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, saying it is “not the legitimate role of government” to work to “damage political opponents.” During a committee meeting Wednesday, members voted to authorize a slew of subpoenas for testimony and records from former Obama administration officials, including former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, as part of its investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. The panel is also leading an investigation into potential conflicts of interest related to Burisma and Hunter Biden. But Romney, R-Utah, suggested the committee, led by Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was using its probe in an effort to “damage” political opponents. “I know the committee has undertaken two major investigations [that have] political implications and one, of course, is the, I’ll call it the Biden/Burisma investigation,” Romney said. “And that, I think, from the outset had the earmarks of a political exercise and I’m fearful that comments made in the media recently have only confirmed that perspective.”

Romney made similar statements about the Biden, Burisma probe back in March as Senate Republicans mulled over issuing subpoenas seeking Biden-Burisma documents.

“There’s no question that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political… We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma. We probably ought to focus on those things,” Mitt Romney told reporters earlier this year.

Romney doesn’t want any investigation into Burisma despite overwhelming evidence of a massive money laundering scheme.

So why would Romney defend the Bidens’ corruption and involvement with Burisma?

Because Romney’s advisor Joseph Cofer Black joined the board of Burisma Holdings while Hunter Biden was also serving on the board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

