ACOSTA UNHINGED: CNN Reporter ‘CLARIFIES’ Trump Supporter Smear
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.25.18
CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta found himself in hot-water this week; attempting to clarify his comments that offended Trump supporters and GOP voters across the country.
The network star took to twitter to explain his incendiary remarks revealed by a recent interview with Variety, where he blasted the President’s supporters as not having “all their faculties.”
“The problem is that people around the country don’t know it’s an act. They’re not in on the act and they take what he says very seriously. They take attacks from Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders, and what they do to us on a daily basis, very seriously,” Acosta said. “They don’t have all their faculties and in some cases their elevator might not hit all floors.”
Acosta backtracked from those comments Wednesday, asserting “As you can plainly see, I’m not referring to Trump supporters.”
Regarding my interview with Variety, my comments have been twisted by some outlets. As you can plainly see, I’m not referring to Trump supporters. I am talking about people who threaten journalists. Links to transcript and video below. https://t.co/SpEBiyVyQd pic.twitter.com/KZ7tkllEHQ
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 25, 2018
ACOSTA UNHINGED: CNN Reporter Accuses Trump of ‘Demonizing Immigrants,’ Warns of Russian Meddling
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.23.18
CNN senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta escalated his war-of-words with President Trump over the weekend; accusing the Commander-in-Chief of “demonizing” immigrants and warning of continued Russian meddling ahead of the 2018 midterms.
Acosta slammed the President on social media after Trump warned those committing voter fraud in the upcoming elections would be “subject to the maximum penalties.”
“Don’t be fooled by the continued demonization of immigrants. Voter fraud in this country is actually very rare. What we should be on the lookout for is Russian meddling,” tweeted Acosta.
Don’t be fooled by the continued demonization of immigrants. Voter fraud in this country is actually very rare. What we should be on the lookout for is Russian meddling. https://t.co/7LO0VNHGtE
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 21, 2018
Acosta’s comments come as thousands of undocumented immigrants slowly make their way through Mexico towards the United States’ southern border; openly defying President Trump’s demands they return to their home countries.