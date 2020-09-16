https://hannity.com/media-room/moment-of-sanity-hell-freezes-over-cats-and-dogs-get-along-cnn-praises-trumps-peace-plan/

ACOSTA UNHINGED: CNN Reporter ‘CLARIFIES’ Trump Supporter Smear

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.25.18

CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta found himself in hot-water this week; attempting to clarify his comments that offended Trump supporters and GOP voters across the country.

The network star took to twitter to explain his incendiary remarks revealed by a recent interview with Variety, where he blasted the President’s supporters as not having “all their faculties.”

“The problem is that people around the country don’t know it’s an act. They’re not in on the act and they take what he says very seriously. They take attacks from Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders, and what they do to us on a daily basis, very seriously,” Acosta said. “They don’t have all their faculties and in some cases their elevator might not hit all floors.”

Acosta backtracked from those comments Wednesday, asserting “As you can plainly see, I’m not referring to Trump supporters.”