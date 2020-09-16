https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/16/morning-greatness-media-frets-about-maskless-abraham-accords-signing/

Historic peace agreement signed, media alarmed about maskless attendees

Oh the humanity! The Trump Administration brokered a peace deal between Bahrain, the UAE and Israel and the killjoys on the clown networks were squeaking about social distancing and mask etiquette at the signing ceremony. CNN, the Karen network, has made a list of all the rule-breakers. J’ACCUSE!

CNN spotted several attendees at the signing without a mask, including Republican National Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana. A number of senior level staff at the White House, including Vice President Mike Pence, also opted to go maskless. Several Cabinet secretaries were also seen without masks, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Attorney General Bill Barr and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. CNN did see a few Cabinet secretaries — Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross — wear and then remove masks during the ceremony.

This is their schtick, their gimmick, their snake oil so they can avoid talking about the substance of a successful agreement. You can really tell who of the “interagency consensus” crowd and their foreign policy industry handmaidens want to see the dumpster fire Middle East sorted out by their (lack of) enthusiasm for the Accords. By any measure this is a great thing, the better the relationships are between Middle Eastern countries, the better for everyone, right? But the swampy detractors have long pretended that unless we got the “Palestinians” to sign on to an agreement, all the other Arab countries couldn’t have a relationship with Israel. Trump blew that up, he blew up their “smart people” policy. Strategically, the Abraham Accords are just magnificent. The more non-bat shit crazy Arab countries sign on to normalize relationships with Israel, the more marginalized the nutters get. So if the “Palestinians” or Iran do not want to come to the table to sort their mess out then we will get the party started without them. Bye Felicia.

And it gets worse. “President Donald Trump expects ‘seven or eight or nine’ additional Arab states to sign peace agreements with Israel in the near future, including Saudi Arabia, he announced Tuesday during a White House ceremony.”

Wolf Blitzer of CNN, the Karen network, spoke with Jared Kushner about the agreement or rather, the spoke to Jared about the mask situation.

“It’s still very worrisome to see all those of folks so close together, even if they’re outside, not wearing masks, not social distancing,” Blitzer belched up to Kushner.

“I will say, Wolf, I didn’t hear you and CNN being that worried when you saw people out there, you know, doing protesting in different ways,” Kushner fired back, referring to social justice riots that have taken place nationwide over the past several months.

“We were plenty worried about that as well,” Blitzer lied. No you weren’t.

Election news:

Florida Dems ‘Aghast’ at Biden’s Performance With Latinos

Florida Man Angry Kamala Harris Visited Restaurant

Utah, Nevada officials: USPS sent voters wrong information about mail-in voting

Trump Defends Record In ABC Town Hall Event With Uncommitted Voters

Burn it down. Toxic intel feud dooms pre-election hearing on global threats

Harris, Newsom blame climate change for California fires following Trump visit

Biden says he’s worried about Trump’s ‘insurrection’ talk in Spanish-language interview

Biden panned for playing ‘Despacito’ at Hispanic Heritage Month event

Riot-zone voters back Trump 2-1, and most say violence affects vote

Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/crime:

Louisville officials detail $12M settlement with family of Breonna Taylor

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza In 2015: Capitalism Must Be Abolished For Black Lives To Matter

Woman accused in Seattle police machete attack may be behind motel fire

Trump defends ‘MAGA’ when asked when America was great for black Americans

Virginia police cruiser shot multiple times with officer inside

Fantastic! Trump admin shuts down CDC training that purportedly flouted executive order on critical race theory

Portland protester charged with pointing ‘high-powered laser’ into officer’s eye

Judge Sets Bail at $1 Million Each for Alleged Lancaster Rioters

Coronavirus news:

HHS chief overrode FDA officials to ease testing rules

Trump says he doesn’t think he could’ve done more to stop virus spread

Iowa bar owner arrested for flouting social-distancing rules

Texas woman fraudulently submitted Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for nearly $2M, DOJ says

Bill Gates says the FDA lost credibility during pandemic

Apology, no firing: Official said US scientists hurt Trump

Texas Board of Education rejects proposed LGBTQ lessons as part of sex education revision

Other morsels:

U.S. Warns Against Travel to China and Hong Kong

Hollywood Director Judd Apatow: ‘China Has Bought Our Silence’

DHS IG won’t investigate after watchdog said Wolf, Cuccinelli appointments violated law

Of course. Trump’s tariffs on China violated law, trade body says

Caputo apologizes to HHS staff, signals desire for medical leave

Nearly 20 percent of Millennials, Gen Z in NY believe Jews caused the Holocaust: Survey

Chinese firm collects data of US leaders, military

Alan Dershowitz files $300 million defamation suit against CNN

New Patagonia tags: ‘Vote the a**holes out’

Group that led Facebook boycott is back with new action

Twitter and Facebook shut down accounts linked to youth conservative group’s misleading social media campaign

Debra Messing Calls Trump ‘Rapist,’ ‘Pedophile’ and Receives No Twitter Fact Check

