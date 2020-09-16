https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/mtv-campaign-will-pay-printing-and-mailing-ballot-applications?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

MTV will pay the costs for printing and mailing ballots to voters who request applications through the network’s voter initiative campaign. Voters can request applications through the October 6 deadline with all costs covered by MTV.

The VoteForYourLife campaign is operated by MTV’s parent company ViacomCBS and the Ad Council. The campaign will feature PSA’s on the company’s networks including MTV, BET and Comedy Central. The initiative pushes for eligible voters to cast their ballot, whether that be by mail or in-person.

