NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that hundreds of staff members at the Mayor’s Office—including himself and staff at his wife’s office—are being furloughed.

De Blasio said nearly 500 staff members will take a furlough of five days during which they won’t be paid.

They’ll be required to take the furlough between Oct. 1 and March, he said.

“As of Oct. 1, every Mayor’s Office employee will be taking a furlough—and that obviously includes myself,” de Blasio said. “This is a step you never want to see for good, hard-working people. The folks who work here, throughout this crisis, they have not been working 35- or 40-hour weeks. They’ve been working 80-hour weeks, 90-hour weeks, 100-hour weeks, because they believe in this city and they’ve been fighting for all of you. So it is with pain that I say they and their families will lose a week’s pay.”

#NEWS: Today @NYCMayor announced the City will issue a week of furloughs for Mayor’s Office employees. This action, in addition to savings from the adopted budget, will represent a 12% cut to the FY21 Mayor’s Office budget. #NYC pic.twitter.com/jAycP9lCwR — Counsel to the Mayor of NYC (@NYCMayorCounsel) September 16, 2020

De Blasio said the furloughs, in addition to savings from the adopted budget, will represent a 12% cut to the Mayor’s Office budget for fiscal year 2021.

The city is facing a $9 billion budget deficit over two years and has already cut $7 billion from the budget. De Blasio has warned for months that the city may have to lay off 22,000 government workers unless the unions and city can find savings. The city is also seeking borrowing authority from the state or billions of dollars in aid from the federal government.

“Here we are in the middle of September. I couldn’t have imagined no action by Washington, D.C. up until this point,” de Blasio said. “I truly believed that our colleagues in Albany would have acted by now on long-term borrowing, and I still believe that can happen and hopefully very soon.”

“But right now we don’t have that support and we have to keep making tough choices to move this city forward to keep our budget balanced,” he said.

