(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Netflix users canceled their subscriptions at high rates following the release of the controversial film, Cuties.

Netflix released the movie on Sept. 9, which sparked a social media campaign urging Netflix users to cancel the service, saying the film sexualizes underage girls. By Sept. 12, cancellations increased eight times the daily averages recorded in August, Variety reported.

YipitData research firm compiled the data, and it’s unclear if the spike in cancellations will have a large effect on overall subscriptions. The controversy over the film, however, is continuing as lawmakers condemn it as encouraging pedophilia.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has called for a Department of Justice investigation into the movie.

The backlash comes from politicians on either side of the aisle calling for Netflix to pull the film, including from Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Republican attorneys general.

