A new audio was released on Wednesday by Ukrainian authorities between then Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on November 16, 2016.

** CD Media posted the three audio segments.

In the first audio recording, which took place a week after the November 2016 election of Donald Trump, Biden is heard trashing the the incoming administration and promising to continue working with Ukrainian President Poroshenko.

Vice President Joe Biden: I don’t plan on going away. I plan on staying deeply engaged in the endeavor in what you have begun and we have begun. That’s my objective. That’s my objective.

CD Media reported:

A new audio tape released this morning between then Vice President Joe Biden and the former President Poroshenko in Ukraine shows Biden talking down the competence of the incoming Trump administration and declaring he will ‘stay involved’ in what is going on in Ukraine after the inauguration. In the second tape, Biden calls Trump ‘the dog who caught the car’, who has no idea of what to do, and Biden and Poroshenko have ‘a real chance of making him a hero’. In other words, damaging the incoming administration and making them look bad. Much evidence has come out over the last year that the real collusion in the U.S. 2016 presidential election was between the Clinton campaign/Obama admin/Biden/DNC/Deep State. These tapes were recorded after Ukraine released the famous ‘black ledger’ which allegedly showed then Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort taking ‘off the books’ illegal payments. The ledger was later shown to be fabricated after the Mueller investigation was over. The third tape shows Biden discussing getting Poroshenko’s children into University of Pennsylvania.

read the rest here at CD Media.

