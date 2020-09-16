https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-rasmussen-survey-for-1st-time-trump-leading-biden

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, for the first time President Trump is leading Joe Biden among respondents and Trump’s approval rating has surged to tie his highest percentage this year.

Rasmussen conducts a weekly survey, and this week Trump garnered 47% of respondents’ votes while Biden obtained 46%. Additionally, Trump’s approval rating rose to 52%, as the Washington Examiner reported.

Rasmussen Reports stated, “President Trump has now edged to a one-point lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the latest Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey. While statistically insignificant, it’s the first time Trump has been ahead … The race has narrowed over the past two weeks. Biden had a two-point lead last week, but that survey also marked the first time Trump had edged above 45% over the past two-and-a-half months. Prior to this week, Biden has bested Trump in every weekly survey since White House Watch began at the beginning of July.”

“Rasmussen, which called Hillary Clinton’s margin of popular vote win in 2016 accurately, did not oversample Democrats like many other pollsters do. Of its likely voter count, 37% were Democrats, 33% were Republican, and 30% were independent,” the Examiner noted.

Rasmussen added, “Trump shows surprising strength among other minority voters, suggesting perhaps that he is attracting Hispanic support as violent racial protests continue in many major cities.”

As The Daily Wire has noted:

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that Latino Democrats are worried about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Latino support, writing: Top Latino Democrats are voicing growing concern about Joe Biden’s campaign, warning that lackluster efforts to win the support of their community could have devastating consequences in the November election. Recent polls showing President Trump’s inroads with Latinos have set off a fresh round of frustration and finger-pointing among Democrats, confirming problems some say have simmered for months. Fernand Amandi, a Miami-based Democratic pollster, told the Wall Street Journal, “What’s clear is the Trump campaign has taken the Hispanic vote more seriously and has out-hustled the Biden campaign. Democrats continue to stubbornly think you can parachute into Florida weeks or months before an election and still be able to contend with the permanent Republican campaign machinery.”

On Tuesday, Biden compared Trump to Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, whose murderous regime spanned decades, saying in a Univision Orlando interview, “Trump has more in common with Castro than with Churchill. Look who he admires. He admires Putin, he admires Xi, he admires everyone who behaves in an authoritarian way. I am the exact opposite. I have faith in the democratic system.”

The Daily Wire pointed out on Wednesday, “There’s a problem with Biden mentioning Castro: the Obama Administration, where Biden was second-in-command, took great pains to normalize relations with the Communist country. The Trump Administration rolled back those changes, reinstituted sanctions and cut off increased economic activity between the United States and Cuba.”

