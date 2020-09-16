https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/16/new-survey-shows-startling-lack-of-holocaust-knowledge-among-young-new-yorkers/

A new survey questioning young voters in New York on their knowledge of the Holocaust revealed several staggering numbers, including how many young voters support neo-Nazi views or don’t believe certain elements of the Holocaust, as reported by the New York Post.

The poll, conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (CJMCAG), was aimed at Millennials and Generation Z, the two youngest generations in America today. Among the most shocking numbers was the fact that 20 percent of this demographic in New York believe that Jews themselves caused the Holocaust.

Other numbers included are the fact that 58 percent of young voters can’t name a single concentration camp, while 60 percent did not know that the total number of Jews killed in the Holocaust was approximately 6 million. Another 34 percent believe that the number of people killed has been “greatly exaggerated,” and 62 percent said they have never visited a Holocaust museum in the United States. Lastly, 28 percent of the age demographic in New York consider it acceptable to hold “neo-Nazi” views, according to the survey.

Gideon Taylor, President of the CJMCAG, described the results as “both shocking and saddening,” and added that “they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivovrs are still with us to voice their stories.”

“We need to understand why we aren’t doing better in educating a younger generation about the Holocaust and the lessons of the past,” Taylor continued. “This needs to serve as a wake-up call to us all, and as a road map of where government officials need to act.”

