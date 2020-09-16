https://justthenews.com/government/local/new-york-city-delays-school-openings-second-time?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday morning that city schools will delay the start of in-person learning for a second time. The delay reportedly reflects increased complaints from teachers about classrooms being understaffed and underprepared for students to safely return in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio said at a news conference that in-person instruction will being in phases, with younger students returning to classrooms first. Pre-school students will begin classes on Monday, as scheduled. Students in schools that run K through eight will phase into live learning on September 29. Middle schools will begin their return on October 1.

Remote learning will commence as scheduled for all students on Monday the 21 of September.

