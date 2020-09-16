https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/16/__trashed-3076/

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich was on the cable network today, and he named George Soros as being one of the people funding unrest in American cities. What happened next was unusual:

Fox News panel melts down when Gingrich calls out Soros pic.twitter.com/fntofzyMh4 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 16, 2020

This is one of the weirdest exchanges I’ve ever seen on TV. @newtgingrich correctly points out that George Soros threw an unprecedented amount of money into DA races all over the country to elect radicals and Fox News basically told him to shut up. WTF? pic.twitter.com/IxwcLG2gOH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

That reaction coming from Marie Harf was no surprise, but a couple of the others apparently agreed:

Uh oh is this how we find out George Soros bought Fox News? pic.twitter.com/Nsy7eZCidi — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 16, 2020

LOL.

Yikes, things got weird after mentioning George Soros https://t.co/OR3cOYuaLY — Alice (@themodalice) September 16, 2020

This is such a weird exchange because it’s a fact that Soros has thrown an absurd amount of money into electing far-left DA’s all over the country who have implemented soft on crime policies. Here’s an investigative story the Daily Caller did about ithttps://t.co/YpK1nHdQJ8 https://t.co/AvGHCh6XsV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 16, 2020

What the hell was that? “No he is not.” Oh okay I guess George Soros has nothing to do with any of this now? https://t.co/gmZIWIp8tb — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) September 16, 2020

@HARRISFAULKNER George Soros and an elite group of billionaires have been trying to take down our economy for years. He’s not welcome in his own country and 4 others for crashing their economies. He worked to get these Leftist DAs to get elected and turn these murderers and thugs — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 (@HarrietBaldwin) September 16, 2020

That was weird — Nick_James80 (@James80Nick) September 16, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

