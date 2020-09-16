https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/16/__trashed-3076/

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich was on the cable network today, and he named George Soros as being one of the people funding unrest in American cities. What happened next was unusual:

That reaction coming from Marie Harf was no surprise, but a couple of the others apparently agreed:

LOL.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...