https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/non-mask-wearers-indonesia-punished-digging-graves-covid-victims/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Eight people in Indonesia were forced to dig the graves of coronavirus victims as penance for not wearing their masks when leaving their homes.

The punishment is supposed to act as a “deterrent” for others to not violate Covid-19 guidelines, according to the Evening Standard.

The persons suspected of breaking the rules were caught leaving their homes without masks and, as a result, were ordered to dig graves at a public cemetery in Ngabetan village, according to the report. The offenders were asked to dig the graves in groups of two, but weren’t asked to attend the ensuing funeral services.

