President Donald Trump is “exactly right” with his contention that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats won’t come to an agreement on the next coronavirus relief bill because they are playing politics with it, Rep. Devin Nunes said Wednesday.

“Pelosi has refused to even engage with the Republicans in the House,” the California Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “The Senate has told Pelosi that what she wants to do is not going to work so there’s going to have to be some type of compromise and I think the president is exactly right. Tell the House of Representatives to do their job and tell Pelosi to come up with a bipartisan bill if she wants to get a bill.”

There is pressure on Pelosi now, said Nunes, because Democrats had planned to “write COVID into the election.”

“Biden was going to stay in his basement and they were going to blame Trump for it,” said Nunes. “They thought they were going to win on that but the problem is they’ve created this monster that they can’t control with Antifa and Black Lives Matter. We just had as you well know we had two officers shot at point-blank range and they won’t condemn it.”

Republicans remain under attack, he added, because Democrats and the radical left have “never accepted the results of the 2016 election.”

“The Democrats corrupted our intelligence agencies in this country and spied on the campaign back in 2016,” he said. “They refuse to acknowledge that they did this, and now we’re headed into another election where they never accepted the election of Donald Trump.”

