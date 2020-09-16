https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/okeefe-strikes-staffer-dem-running-mitch-mcconnell-admits-campaign-deceives-trump-voters-kentucky-not-talking-specific-policy-video/

James O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas caught a campaign staffer for Amy McGrath, Mitch McConnell’s Democrat opponent in Kentucky, admitting she was told not to talk about policy in order to trick Trump supporters into voting for her.

McGrath’s campaign staffer Abby Cox told Veritas’s undercover journalist that they are instructed to deceive Trump voters by “not talking about specific policy…” on things like “The Wall” and “our comms people don’t go out of their way to correct things.”

Democrat Amy McGrath knows she has to lie to Kentuckians about her real policies and appear moderate because she won’t get votes if people knew how radical she really is.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Milwaukee Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing a Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Surrounding His Home (VIDEO)

WATCH:

BREAKING: @AmyMcgrathKY staff choose deceit of KY @realDonaldTrump voters by “not like talking about specific policy…” on things like “The Wall” AND “our comms people don’t go out of their way to correct things.” – Staffer @AbbyForAmy says #Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/ammmau5Tsp — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 16, 2020

Amy McGrath’s campaign manager Dan Kanninen refused to comment on Veritas’ latest bust and hung up on James O’Keefe!

WATCH:

Amy McGrath called the police on James O’Keefe!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

