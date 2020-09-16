https://bigleaguepolitics.com/omaha-business-owner-who-killed-blm-rioter-in-self-defense-is-hit-with-multiple-felony-charges/

Business owner Jake Gardner has been charged with multiple felonies, including manslaughter, after killing a Black Lives Matter terrorist outside of his business in Omaha, Neb. over three months ago.

Gardner is being charged with making terroristic threats, first-degree assault, firearm use in the commission of a felony, and manslaughter. He faces up to 95 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges.

Attorney Frederick Franklin, who was appointed by Judge Shelly Stratman as special investigator, is leading this railroading. He used Facebook messages from Gardner to bias the grand jury, showing how the 1st Amendment is no more in America.

Trending: Michelle Obama’s Influence Over Netflix Led to Release of Pro-Pedo Movie ‘Cuties’

“The grand jury was able to have information from his cellphone, from his Facebook Messenger account, they were able to review video from inside Mr. Gardner’s business, and they were able to get evidence relative to Mr. Gardner’s state of mind,” Franklin said on Tuesday.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Franklin said that the grand jury was made aware of “activity that Jake Gardner was engaged in before even coming in contact with James Scurlock.” So, in effect, Gardner is being charged for things that had nothing to do with the self-defense shooting of the BLM terrorist. This is what happens when leftists replace the rule of law with rule by mob.

The Omaha World-Herald noted that Gardner had stated he was going to “pull a military-style firewatch” at his bar in order to keep BLM thugs at bay. A nearby bartender claimed without evidence that Gardner had told rioters to “kiss my white ass.” This was apparently enough to throw the slew of charges at Gardner.

The family of the dead terrorist Scurlock demanded a grand jury investigation after Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine initially declined to charge Gardner. There were protests as well demanding that Gardner be crucified for standing his ground against a rioter.

Scurlock family attorney Justin Wayne said: “We are thankful, and the family is supportive and happy about the support it received, but they’re often reminded of, ‘It shouldn’t have had to take this much.’”

Once again, the mob reigns supreme, and an innocent white man is getting railroaded. These are the fruits of a multicultural America.

Big League Politics reported about the Gardner case shortly after it happened in June:

An Omaha, Neb. business owner who shot a rioter to defend his property will not be charged with a crime, authorities have announced. “One of the troubling things… is there is a lot of misinformation about this case in particular,” said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Kleine said that James Scurlock, the 22-year-old man who was shot dead on Saturday night, spoke with the business owner, identified as Jake Gardner, accompanied by an unruly mob of looters. Members of the mob had previously shoved down Gardner’s father. Gardner asked the mob leave the premise and showed that he was carrying a handgun to indicate his seriousness. This did not dissuade the mob, who attacked Gardner despite the fact that he had a handgun before falling into a puddle on the street in front of a bar. Gardner grabbed his gun and fired two warning shots at this point, causing one mob member to run away. Scurlock refused to stop his attack and pummeled Gardner, reportedly choking him. Witnesses said they could hear Gardner telling Scurlock to “get off” of him at this point. Gardner was eventually able to get off a shot, which hit Scurlock in the collar bone. Scurlock was transported to Nebraska Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Law enforcement was able to figure out exactly what happened during the scuffle after consulting with witnesses and reviewing security camera footage. “The bar owner was interviewed with lawyers present. He said the first shot was a warning shot. He said Scurlock jumped on him and he was scared Scurlock was going to take his gun. He fired in self-defense. He was scared he would lose his life or severe bodily injury,” Kleine said. Gardner was detained on Saturday night, but was released from custody on Sunday night and will not face charges. “He has shown he has a gun. He made it clear he was armed. He said when someone was on top of him that they said they were going to kill him,” Kleine said. Kleine added that Gardner seemed shocked and remorseful over what he had to do to defend his property and his personal safety against the mob.

In America, the white male is a second-class citizen. The only privileges are reserved to designated victim groups. It will only get drastically worse with the demographic winter on the horizon.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

