Once again the White House Press Corps let down the American people with their constant lies and lies of omission.

On Tuesday President Trump signed historic peace agreements between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

This comes in the same month President Trump signed historic peace agreements between Kosovo and Serbia.

But the American people never heard about this historic events because the liberal media, so full of hate, refused to report this major historic events to the American people.

On Wednesday White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany ridiculed the liberal White House media for NOT ASKING ONE SINGLE QUESTION on the historic peace deals signed at the White House the previous day! NOT ONE single question!

Kayleigh McEnany ripped into these horrible political hacks!

Kayleigh McEnany: “What I will weigh into is the Middle East Peace Deals signed yesterday that I did not receive a single question about. That was the first time that happened in a quarter of a century. If Obama or Biden would have achieved this it would have looked a lot different. You wouldn’t have Chuck Todd saying he’s uncomfortable with the deal that brings peace between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Bahrain. You wouldn’t have CBS calling it quote “a business deal.” And you wouldn’t have Nancy Pelosi calling it a distraction. Maybe it’s a distraction from her visits to the hair salon. But those were significant agreements. It’s the first time in a quarter of a century three peace deals in 29 days. It took 26 years for the prior two peace deals. So the Nobel Peace Prize for the President very well deserved. Media hack: Kayleigh if he’s a law and order president why does he keep breaking the law?

The reporter Brian Karem should have been escorted from the White House after that childish, dishonest attack.

The media — enemies of the people — are completely out of control.

Kayleigh McEnany: “If Obama and Biden had achieved this… you wouldn’t have Nancy Pelosi calling it a distraction. Maybe it’s a distraction from her visits to the hair salon.” pic.twitter.com/b5BeTpBMTa — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2020

