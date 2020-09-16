https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/owner-la-angels-necessary-vote-trump/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The owner of the Los Angeles Angels urged a group of Latino voters to cast their votes for President Trump in November.

Arte Moreno said it was a necessity for Trump to win the 2020 election during a speech at a Latinos for Trump event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, according to a report from the Arizona Republic. Moreno, who is the first Mexican-American to own a major professional sports team in the United States, told the crowd that Trump is the presidential candidate who will help Latino citizens prosper in the future.

“We all know where we’ve been,” Moreno said. “It’s necessary to focus on today and the future, and it’s very necessary to vote for President Trump.”

