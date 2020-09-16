https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/part-pensacola-bridge-missing-hurricane-sally-weakens/

(UPI) – A section of a bridge over Pensacola Bay in Florida broke off Wednesday after Hurricane Sally caused a construction crane to topple onto the span, local emergency officials said.

The Santa Rosa County Emergency Management agency said officials closed Three Mile Bridge, also known as the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

“DO NOT attempt to cross this bridge,” the agency tweeted. “Seek an alternate route.”

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan told the Pensacola News Journal the storm also knocked another barge from its moorings. It was drifting in Escambia Bay toward Interstate 10.

“They’re working it right now, the emergency ops folks, are working to get a tug out there right now to get it to stop,” he said.

