Joe Biden wants you to follow the science. Unless Donald Trump is president.

In that case, eff science:

Watch:

Pretty neat trick, huh?

Party of Science, you guys.

Joe Biden knows what he’s doing. Or at least the people responsible for writing his teleprompter copy do.

Seems pretty clear-cut to us. Yet Democrats and Principled Conservatives™ are only too happy to prop Biden up because he’s supposedly the one who cares about science.

Some restrictions apply.

