https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/16/patagonia-uses-new-clothes-tags-vote-the-aholes-out/

Vote the a**holes out” is Patagonia’s latest explicit message to its customers, found on the tags in its newest line of shorts, CNN reports.

The California based outdoor clothing company known for its social activism is calling on customers to vote against candidates who deny the existence of climate change: ‘Vote the a–holes out” is now being woven into the labels of its Regenerative Organic Stand-Up Shorts for men and women, NBC News reported Tuesday. A photo of the tag went viral on Twitter as a trending topic.

.@patagonia, can you please confirm if this is accurate. Cuz I’m about to go online and buy parkas in every color….and I live in Miami. https://t.co/sErIgCspOA — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 15, 2020

“We have been standing up to climate deniers for almost as long as we’ve been making those shorts,” Corley Kenna, a Patagonia spokesperson, told CNN Business. The brand began making the shorts in 1973.

Patagonia CEO Yvon Chouinard has been saying “vote the a**holes out” for several years, the spokesperson said. “It refers to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science.”

Cnn Business reports, “Brad Wieners, Patagonia’s director of copy, tweeted that the company is teaming up with BallotReady to encourage people to vote, staying true to the tag’s message.” Patagonia worked with BallotReady in the last election to provide their customers with a nonpartisan voter guide they could use to compare stances on the environment.

The company outlines its plan on its election site: “We need to elect climate leaders. The 2020 US Senate races will have a significant, long-lasting impact on the strength of our nation’s climate policies and the existence of our wild

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

