The Milwaukee Police Department has issued a loathsome statement attempting to justify their arrest of a Trump supporter who had his home surrounded by notoriously violent Black Lives Matter thugs for nearly three hours.

As the Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday evening, a Trump supporter was arrested for holding a shotgun by the window of his own home as it was surrounded by the mob of far-left lunatics. The group taunted and threatened him while repeatedly trespassing onto his property. He did not go outside or confront them back.

It wasn’t this group’s first time showing up at the home of a random person to “protest” and intimidate. On a Facebook page called “Justice Tour 2020,” Vaun L Mayes, a man who describes himself as “Milwaukee’s Malcolm X,” has been posting personal information on Trump supporters. The page is littered with people’s phone numbers, addresses, and calls for crowds to show up at their homes for “protest parties.”

Mayes was arrested for trying to firebomb a police station in 2016 during the Sherman Park riots.

Still, the Milwaukee Police is standing behind their horrible decision to not only allow the mob to harass, threaten, and stalk a man at his home for nearly three hours — they are also standing by the arrest.

Suspect arrested for pointing and aiming a long gun at protesters pic.twitter.com/K7OFuW4Lda — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) September 16, 2020

In a statement posted to Twitter, the department said that the protest was sparked because the man had been in a confrontation with his neighbor the day before and supposedly threatened them with a chainsaw. Clearly, they believe this is grounds for a mob, including known arsonists, to threaten your home.

They stated that he was arrested for pointing the long gun at protesters while intoxicated, because it is a crime to have a drink in your own home and try to defend yourself.

Ironically, it was the anti-cop mob that reported him to police. They cheered as the police arrested him after snitching.

The crowd went wild as he was taken from his home, seemingly in handcuffs. They remained on his property after he was in police custody — with seemingly no police presence to protect his home. pic.twitter.com/dEg4erJHMV — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 16, 2020

The BLM group was also behind a bizarre arson in which they burned someone’s home down because they believed two missing girls were inside. As the Nationalist Review reported, “they got absolutely everything wrong, injured 14 public workers, caused three people to be sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds, burned the house of an individual who wasn’t connected with the disappearance, set fire to his vehicle, and when the damage was done, still considered themselves heroes.”

