https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/pelosi-bows-coronavirus-aid-pressure/

(CREATIVE DESTRUCTION MEDIA) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the Senate Democrats out on their refusal to come to a compromise over a second coronavirus relief package, as every single Democrat senator voted no on a procedural vote to bring the bill to the Senate floor. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer have been using the bill as a chance to play politics and use the legislative process to their own advantage for the upcoming election. But despite their refusal to come down from their $2.2 trillion dollar price tag, and their insistence that it is the Republicans who are blocking the process, the optics are not in their favor. And now, Pelosi is bowing to the pressure and trying one more time to pass a relief package.

In a call with her Democratic Caucus, she said that while she will not accept a skinny version of a bill, Congress will remain in session until some sort of deal can be reached.

The change of heart comes from members of her own party who are facing a touch election in November. As Americans are nervous about the economy, members in Democrat states need to prove Congress is working to help the everyday American get through the shutdown. The House already passed the HEROES Act, which is the largest spending bill in history, but the bill was dead on its arrival to the Senate.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

