Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi seeks to put pressure on GOP in COVID-19 relief battle On The Money: Pelosi says House will stay in session until stimulus deal is reached | GOP short of votes on Trump’s controversial Fed pick | WTO rules Trump tariffs on Chinese goods illegal Democratic lawmakers call for an investigation into allegations of medical neglect at Georgia ICE facility MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerOvernight Health Care: Schumer calls for Azar to resign over ‘chaos’ in coronavirus response CNBC’s Cramer calls Pelosi ‘crazy Nancy’ in live interview Schumer calls for Azar to resign over ‘chaos’ in coronavirus response MORE (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday they were “encouraged” by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t think he could’ve done more to stop virus spread Conservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Trump defends claim coronavirus will disappear, citing ‘herd mentality’ MORE’s tweet urging Republicans to go for a larger coronavirus relief package after months of stalled negotiations.

Trump’s Wednesday tweet undercut Republicans’ long-held position on the coronavirus relief package.

“We are encouraged that after months of the Senate Republicans insisting on shortchanging the massive needs of the American people, President Trump is now calling on Republicans to ‘go for the much higher numbers’ in the next coronavirus relief package,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement after Trump’s tweet.

“We look forward to hearing from the President’s negotiators that they will finally meet us halfway with a bill that is equal to the massive health and economic crises gripping our nation,” the top Democrats added.

Congress has not been able to reach a negotiation on another coronavirus relief package, with Democrats slamming a Republican proposal as an “emaciated” offer and Republicans unwilling to take up the Democrats’ $3.4 trillion relief package the House passed in May.

But on Wednesday the president encouraged his party to back a more expensive bill.

“Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes back to the USA anyway (one way or another!),” Trump tweeted.

Democrats are “heartless”. They don’t want to give STIMULUS PAYMENTS to people who desperately need the money, and whose fault it was NOT that the plague came in from China. Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes back to the USA anyway (one way or another!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

He also slammed Democrats as “heartless,” and falsely accused them of not wanting to give stimulus payments to “people who desperately need the money.”

