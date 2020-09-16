https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/16/photo-part-of-the-new-three-mile-bridge-near-pensacola-has-collapsed-sally/

Part of the Three Mile Bridge near Pensacola, FL has collapsed as Hurricane Sally barreled through the area on Wednesday:

Map here for reference:

It’s not yet clear what caused the failure. There are reports of a collapsed crane on the bridge as well:

And a barge hit the bridge yesterday:

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline. It’s Hurricane “Sally,” not Hurricane “Sandy.”

