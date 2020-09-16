https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wisconsin/2020/09/16/id/987202

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Wednesday.

Biden leads 52% to 46% among likely voters in a state that Trump won four years ago by fewer than 23,000 votes out of 3 million cast.

Other results in the survey indicate:

Biden leads Trump among women by 60% to 39% in the state, while Trump has an advantage among men 53% to 43%.

Trump is only ahead 10 points among non-college whites, a category in which he had a 28-point gap four years ago. Biden is 23 points up among college-educated whites, while Hillary Clinton was only 12 points ahead in the category in 2016.

Biden has a 49% to 42% advantage among registered voters for who is trusted to handle the pandemic.

Registered voters support protests over police treatment of Black people 51%-44% and trust Biden over Trump to handle equal treatment of racial groups by 10 points.

Regarding trust to handle crime and safety, the two candidates are tied.

Moderate voters back Biden 69% to 27%, after these voters supported Hillary Clinton by only 10 points four years ago.

The poll was conducted Sept. 8-13 among random samples of 702 Wisconsin registered voters, including 605 likely voters. Results have margins of error of 4.5 points.

Partisan divisions — Democrats-Republicans-independents — are 31%-27%-34% among registered voters and 34%-27%-31% among likely voters in Wisconsin.

