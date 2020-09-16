https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wisconsin/2020/09/16/id/987202
Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Wednesday.
Biden leads 52% to 46% among likely voters in a state that Trump won four years ago by fewer than 23,000 votes out of 3 million cast.
Other results in the survey indicate:
- Biden leads Trump among women by 60% to 39% in the state, while Trump has an advantage among men 53% to 43%.
- Trump is only ahead 10 points among non-college whites, a category in which he had a 28-point gap four years ago. Biden is 23 points up among college-educated whites, while Hillary Clinton was only 12 points ahead in the category in 2016.
- Biden has a 49% to 42% advantage among registered voters for who is trusted to handle the pandemic.
- Registered voters support protests over police treatment of Black people 51%-44% and trust Biden over Trump to handle equal treatment of racial groups by 10 points.
- Regarding trust to handle crime and safety, the two candidates are tied.
- Moderate voters back Biden 69% to 27%, after these voters supported Hillary Clinton by only 10 points four years ago.
The poll was conducted Sept. 8-13 among random samples of 702 Wisconsin registered voters, including 605 likely voters. Results have margins of error of 4.5 points.
Partisan divisions — Democrats-Republicans-independents — are 31%-27%-34% among registered voters and 34%-27%-31% among likely voters in Wisconsin.