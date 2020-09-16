https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blacklivesmatter-blm-protests-approval/2020/09/16/id/987320

Support for the Black Lives Matter movement has fallen by 12 percentage points since June, according to a poll from the Pew Research Center.

In September, only 55% of U.S. adults said they supported Black Lives Matter versus 67% in June who reported supporting the group.

At the same time, Black Lives Matter support among Black Americans has stayed at the same level at about 87%.

Black Lives Matter from white Americans dropped significantly, from 60% in June to 45% in September. The group also lost favor among Hispanic Americans, from 77% to 66%.

Since June, support for Black Lives Matter among Asian Americans also fell from 75% to 69%.

The fall in support for Black Lives Matter correlates directly with police brutality protests around the country. The unrest grew after Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was left paralyzed after being shot several times in the back by police officers.

Police brutality has taken center stage on the campaign trail as President Donald Trump has said Democratic nominee Joe Biden is unable to handle the violence in cities throughout the United States.

