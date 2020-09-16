http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lF5TcM3_VZM/

Over one-third of Florida voters indicated that they will cast their ballot for November’s presidential election by mail, according to a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday.

The survey, which showed Joe Biden (D) leading President Trump 50 percent to 45 percent — a lead just outside the survey’s +/- 4.7 percent margin of error — revealed that over one-third of registered voters in the Sunshine State plan to cast their ballot by mail ahead of November’s election.

“How will you vote this year – in person on Election Day, in person at an early voting location, or by mail ballot?” the survey asked.

Thirty-seven percent indicated that they plan to vote by mail, followed by 33 percent who said they will vote in person. One-quarter of registered voters said they will vote in person at an early voting location. Combined, 58 percent indicated that they will vote in person in some form.

Unlike states such as New Jersey, California, Nevada, and Vermont, Florida election officials are not automatically sending ballots to registered voters. Floridians who wish to vote by mail must request a ballot. “The deadline to request that a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed is no later than 5 p.m. on the 10th day before the election,” according to the Florida Division of Elections. A New York Times analysis found that an estimated 75 percent of Americans will be able to vote by mail this year due to changes spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. As Breitbart News detailed: In nine states, along with Washington D.C., registered voters will be mailed a ballot before the election. Voters in 33 states will be allowed to cast an absentee ballot with no excuse needed. In eight states, voters will be mailed an application to request an absentee ballot. In 25 states, voters are required to obtain an application for an absentee ballot themselves. In another eight states, voters will be required to have an excuse, other than coronavirus, to vote absentee. President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Florida in 2016 48.6 percent to 47.4 percent. The Monmouth survey was taken September 10-13 among 428 registered voters in Florida.

