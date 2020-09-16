https://hannity.com/media-room/problem-solved-de-blasio-announces-his-own-pay-cut-during-nyc-budget-crisis-will-forgo-5000/

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed Wednesday to furlough his own salary to help the city cope with a massive budget crisis; announcing he will miss out on his compensation for one week… totaling a whopping $5,000.

“We have to make tough choices to move this city forward and keep our budget balanced,” de Blasio told reporters.

“I couldn’t have imagined no action by Washington, D.C., up until this point,” de Blasio said. “I thought it would be an article of faith that there would be a federal stimulus, but there hasn’t been, and I see no indication that there will be for the remainder of this year.”

“With a mayoral salary of $258,541 per year, de Blasio is expected to miss out on around $4,972 in a week-long furlough,” reports Fox News.

“We’ve already had to make some tough cuts that have affected this city and the services we provide. We’re tried everything we can to stop from those cuts becoming worse. We don’t want to take away jobs from public employees, we don’t want to take away services from communities that need [them],” de Blasio said.

Read the full report at Fox News.

