https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/quack-dr-robert-redfield-now-says-facemasks-effective-vaccine-china-virus-video/

This quack is leading the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

Six months ago Dr. Robert Redfield told the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee that healthy people should not wear face masks.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Milwaukee Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing a Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Surrounding His Home (VIDEO)

Dr. Redfield even tweeted about it.

But like so much else coming from the completely ridiculous US medical elites they changed their mind a few weeks later.

On Wednesday Dr. Robert Redfield told the Senate Appropriations Committee that masks offer better protection from the COVID-19 China virus than a vaccine.

That’s a new one.
They changed their mind on that now too.

Does anyone else suspect they’re just making policy on the fly?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...