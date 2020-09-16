https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/quack-dr-robert-redfield-now-says-facemasks-effective-vaccine-china-virus-video/

This quack is leading the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

Six months ago Dr. Robert Redfield told the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee that healthy people should not wear face masks.

CDC Director Robert Redfield on masks, 6 months ago, prior to the “new science”: pic.twitter.com/idEfQ2RpYF — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 16, 2020

Dr. Redfield even tweeted about it.

CDC does not currently recommend the use of facemasks to help prevent novel #coronavirus. #2019nCoV is not spreading in communities in the US. Take everyday preventive actions to help slow the spread of respiratory illness. https://t.co/A2r88U6i1q pic.twitter.com/dw7ajtfMly — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) February 5, 2020

But like so much else coming from the completely ridiculous US medical elites they changed their mind a few weeks later.

On Wednesday Dr. Robert Redfield told the Senate Appropriations Committee that masks offer better protection from the COVID-19 China virus than a vaccine.

That’s a new one.

They changed their mind on that now too.

NEW: CDC Director Redfield to US Senate cmte.: “These facemasks are the important, powerful public health tool we have … I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/7LJZ3U9xi1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2020

Does anyone else suspect they’re just making policy on the fly?

