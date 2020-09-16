https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/remember-that-time-when-i-was-22-and-provided-security-for-margaret-thatcher-photo/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Raheem Kassam — “10 years ago I was at an event with Baroness Margaret Thatcher. At one point in the evening it became clear there were too many people crowding her for her small security team of one policeman to deal with, so I was asked to puff my chest out and stand behind her chair and guard her. I did so with pride.”
‘Remember that time when I was 22 and provided security for Margaret Thatcher…’@RaheemKassam pic.twitter.com/9CUwxOXwiH
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 17, 2020