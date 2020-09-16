https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-collins-airlines-blm-free-speech/2020/09/16/id/987335

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., says airlines should honor freedom of expression for all passengers, not just those who support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Frontier Airlines in early September caught flak for prohibiting a federal air marshal from boarding a flight in Atlanta due to his face covering, which featured an American flag. American Airlines last week joined a growing number of companies that have recognized BLM and changed its policy to show support for the cause.

“The airlines should not be doing this, especially when you’re dealing with our federal law enforcement officers,” Collins told Newsmax TV‘s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“They’re protecting us, they’re the ones out there that are taking care of these airlines. This is just wrong and when they do that, it’s an attack. . . . These businesses and organizations need to be truthful and honest. Freedom of expression and the First Amendment applies to everybody, not just their political paid operatives they have.”

Frontier called the incident a misunderstanding.

“The gate agent mistakenly believed that the passenger’s gaiter style mask was not acceptable within our mask policy and the passenger grossly misinterpreted the reasoning behind her objection to his mask,” Frontier told Fox News in a statement.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

