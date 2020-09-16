https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michael-waltz-abraham-accords-nuclear-deal-election-meddling/2020/09/16/id/987308

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday the peace agreement signed between Israel and Arab states Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates is an example of how President Donald Trump has changed tactics in Middle East negotiations, unifying the region around a common enemy – Iran.

“Presidents on both sides of the aisle, heretofore, have narrowly focused on getting the Israelis and the Palestinians to the table as a gateway to broader Middle East peace,” Waltz told Wednesday’s “American Agenda.” “This administration has taken a different approach. They’ve understood that there is commonality in a common enemy, and that’s the ayatollahs in Iran, with not only them seeking a nuclear weapon that they are actively threatening not just Israel, but their perceived Sunni enemies as well in the Gulf.”

Waltz referred to how predominantly Shia Iran has been blamed for using proxies in Yemen and other states for attacking Saudi oil fields last year as well as attacks into Iraq. The United Nations has cited Iran’s financial and military support for militias in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon as having a destabilizing effect on the region.

“So that is drawing them together, the Gulf states and Israel in terms of a common enemy,” he added. “The Trump administration has rightly seen that there is an opportunity there to overcome past differences. And then, I think, at a certain point, the Palestinian government will have to do what’s right for its people and come to the table.”

It is a theme liberal-turned-conservative author David Horowitz pointed out during a Newsmax TV interview Sept. 7.

Waltz, 46, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and the first Green Beret elected to Congress, represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District along the east coast from the southern suburbs of Jacksonville to just north of Orlando.

He said the Trump administration’s strategy already has shown dramatic results.

“Prior to this, Israel had only signed a peace deal with two Arab countries (Egypt and Jordan),” Waltz said. “We’ve now just doubled that just in the last few days, with more to come.”

He added is no surprise Iran is clearly hoping for former Vice President Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

“I think right now they are biding time, and they are praying for Biden presidency,” Waltz said. “They are cash crunched. Their economy is in shambles. Their currency is seeing historic devaluation. The Trump administration deserves a lot of credit for [decreasing Iran’s oil production] from a few million barrels per day to just a few hundred thousand without a corresponding spike in oil markets.

“And at the end of the day, they know all that pressure will be relieved if Joe Biden comes in. And they know that if they president stays in, then he will continue that maximum pressure campaign. And that’s why you’re seeing the president talk about Iran coming back to the table. They’ll have to. They’ll have no choice. Except this time they’ll come from a position of weakness, and we will get a better deal.”

